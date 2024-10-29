Intra Energy Announces Annual General Meeting Details

News & Insights

October 29, 2024

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for November 29, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy forms ahead of the meeting. The company provides access to meeting documents online, highlighting a shift towards digital communication.

