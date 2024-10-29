Intra Energy Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for November 29, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy forms ahead of the meeting. The company provides access to meeting documents online, highlighting a shift towards digital communication.

For further insights into AU:IEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.