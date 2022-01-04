Markets
Intra-Cellular Therapies Prices Public Offering Of 9.52 Mln Shares At $42.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 9.52 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $42.00 per share.

All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Intra-Cellular Therapies, with gross proceeds to Intra-Cellular Therapies expected to be $400.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.43 million shares on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on January 7, 2022.

