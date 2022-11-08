Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.56, changing hands as high as $53.61 per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITCI's low point in its 52 week range is $34.43 per share, with $66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.52.

