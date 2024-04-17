Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 91.50

The average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NasdaqGS:ITCI) has been revised to 91.50 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 85.45 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.60% from the latest reported closing price of 79.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 10.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITCI is 0.35%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 102,322K shares. The put/call ratio of ITCI is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,627K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,066K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,170K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 26.26% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,005K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 12.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,919K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 33.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,485K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares, representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

