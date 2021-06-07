Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shift From Loss To Profit

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$227m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$232m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Intra-Cellular Therapies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 8 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Intra-Cellular Therapies is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$221m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Intra-Cellular Therapies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

