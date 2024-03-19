Intra-Cellular Promotes Michael To President

(RTTNews) - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) on Tuesday announced the promotion of Michael Halstead to the position of President.

Currently, Halstead holds the position of executive vice president and general counsel.

In his new role, Halstead will supervise various functions in the company, including legal, human resources, manufacturing & supply chain, quality, compliance, information technology, and external innovation.

Halstead joined Intra-Cellular Therapies in 2014 as the Senior Vice President and General Counsel. He was later promoted to Executive Vice President and General Counsel in 2019.

