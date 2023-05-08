Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Q1 Earnings Top, Caplyta Volume Rises

Intra-Cellular Therapies’ ITCI shares were up 2% on May 5, after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results on May 4.

ITCI incurred a loss of 46 cents per share in the reported quarter, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 63 cents. The reported loss was also narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 78 cents per share. This was due to higher product sales.

Total revenues, comprising product sales and grant revenues, came in at $95 million compared with $35 million in the year-ago period. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92 million.

Quarter in Detail

Caplyta, the only approved drug in Intra-Cellular’s portfolio, was approved by the FDA in December 2019, for treating schizophrenia in adults. The drug also received the FDA approval for treating bipolar depression in December 2021. Post this approval, Caplyta sales have increased tremendously.

Net product revenues, comprising Caplyta sales, were up 173% year over year to $94.7 million from $34.8 million in the prior-year period.

Per management, the drug’s total and new prescriptions increased 159% year over year and 16% sequentially.

Research and development expenses increased 31% to $38 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure. This was due to higher clinical and non-clinical costs of the lumateperone study, and an increase in non-lumateperone program costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses also surged 31% year over year to $98.9 million, owing to a rise in marketing and advertising expenses.

As of Mar 31, 2023, ITCI had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities of $540.5 million compared with $593.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

The company reiterated its Caplyta net product sales in the range of $430-$455 million, for 2023.

Pipeline Updates

Presently, lumateperone is being developed in a phase III study as a treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD).

The company announced positive results for lumateperone in treating MDD episodes in patients with mixed features and in those with bipolar depression with mixed features. Lumateperone 42mg met the primary and key secondary endpoints, and was generally safe and well tolerated.

It is also being developed as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of MDD in phase III studies.

