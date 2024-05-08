Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Q1 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI reported first-quarter 2024 loss of 16 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents, primarily due to higher product sales. The company had incurred a loss of 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, comprising product sales and grant revenues, came in at $144.9 million compared with $95.3 million reported in the year-ago period. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.9 million.

Quarter in Detail

Caplyta, the only approved drug in Intra-Cellular’s portfolio, was approved by the FDA in December 2019, for treating schizophrenia in adults. The drug also received the FDA’s approval for treating bipolar depression in December 2021. Post this approval, Caplyta sales have increased tremendously.

Net product revenues, comprising Caplyta sales, were up 53% year over year to $144.8 million on the back of strong prescription uptake.

Per Intra-Cellular, Caplyta prescriptions jumped 39% year over year, despite typical first-quarter seasonal dynamics as well as industry disruption.

Research and development (R&D) expenses climbed 13% to $42.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure. This uptick was due to higher lumateperone program costs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 14% year over year to $113.1 million, driven by marketing and advertising costs.

As of Mar 31, 2024, ITCI had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities of $477.4 million compared with $499.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

2024 Financial Outlook Reaffirmed

Intra-Cellular reiterated its previously announced financial guidance for 2024. It expects Caplyta net product sales in the range of $645-$675 million.

R&D expenses are expected in the band of $215-$240 million.

SG&A expenses are anticipated between $450 million and $480 million.

Key Pipeline Updates

Last month, Intra-Cellular announced positive top-line results from its late-stage study evaluating lumateperone 42 mg for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Statistically significant efficacy upon treatment of MDD patients with lumateperone 42 mg was observed as early as after one week of dosing, which was maintained throughout the study in the primary and key secondary endpoints.

A second phase III study, Study 502, is also currently ongoing, evaluating lumateperone 42 mg as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of MDD. The top-line data readout from Study 502 is expected later in the second quarter of 2024.

Intra-Cellular intends to file a supplemental new drug application seeking approval for lumateperone as adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of MDD with the FDA in the second half of 2024.

We remind the investors that a third phase III study, Study 505, is also evaluating lumateperone 42 mg as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of MDD. This additional registrational study is intended to support a regulatory filing seeking label expansion of the drug for this indication if needed.

