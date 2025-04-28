INTL PAPER Earnings Preview: Recent $IP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INTL PAPER ($IP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,437,108,260 and earnings of $0.37 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INTL PAPER Insider Trading Activity

INTL PAPER insiders have traded $IP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHRYN D SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,800 shares for an estimated $100,848.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTL PAPER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 392 institutional investors add shares of INTL PAPER stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INTL PAPER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for INTL PAPER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IP forecast page.

