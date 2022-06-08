Commodities

Intl Fund for Agricultural Development issues sustainable development bond with Folksam

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) said on Wednesday it had issued its first sustainable development bond with Swedish group Folksam, investing in a $100 million bond.

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) said on Wednesday it had issued its first sustainable development bond with Swedish group Folksam, investing in a $100 million bond.

"This inaugural transaction is a key milestone for IFAD and an opportunity to significantly step up its financing to build the resilience of rural populations," Katherine Meighan, IFAD's General Counsel and acting Chief Financial Officer, said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular