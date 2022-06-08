Intl Fund for Agricultural Development issues sustainable development bond with Folksam

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) said on Wednesday it had issued its first sustainable development bond with Swedish group Folksam, investing in a $100 million bond.

"This inaugural transaction is a key milestone for IFAD and an opportunity to significantly step up its financing to build the resilience of rural populations," Katherine Meighan, IFAD's General Counsel and acting Chief Financial Officer, said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

