INTL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES Earnings Results: $IFF Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES ($IFF) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, beating estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $2,771,000,000, beating estimates of $2,703,767,666 by $67,232,334.
INTL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES Insider Trading Activity
INTL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES insiders have traded $IFF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YUVRAJ ARORA (President, Nourish) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $458,775
INTL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of INTL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES stock to their portfolio, and 473 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FREEMONT CAPITAL PTE LTD added 25,356,381 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,143,882,013
- DODGE & COX added 3,355,381 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $283,697,463
- NORGES BANK added 2,850,581 shares (+114.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,016,623
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,663,629 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,659,831
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 1,300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $136,409,000
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 1,121,414 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,815,553
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 862,468 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $90,498,767
