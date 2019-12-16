INTL FCStone To Buy Brokerage Businesses Of Tellimer Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - INTL FCStone Inc. (INTL) has agreed to buy the brokerage businesses of Tellimer Group, which will include the purchase of Exotix Partners LLP, Tellimer Capital Ltd (Nigeria) and the broking business. INTL FCStone said the acquisition price is not material to the company.

Jacob Rappaport, Head of Equities for INTL FCStone Inc., said: "The addition expands our reach by providing access to new markets, capabilities, and specialized expertise. The capability of the broking business fits extremely well with our existing equities and fixed income businesses, and we believe the integration of our product portfolio, global client base, and large balance sheet will enhance INTL FCStone."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.