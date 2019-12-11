INTL FCStone Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - INTL FCStone Inc. (INTL) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.2 million or $1.40 per share, up from $15.7 million or $0.81 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to 86% to $11.28 billion from $6.08 billion last year.

CEO Sean O'Connor stated, "This was the best annual result in our history, with all of our businesses expanding their client footprint and increasing segment income. Our ROE was 15.5%, which we believe to be a best in class result and empirical validation of our strategy. During fiscal 2019, organic growth was coupled with a number of targeted acquisitions which increased our product offering and capabilities while expanding our client footprint."

