BioTech
MRK

Intismeran Autogene + KEYTRUDA Improves 5-Year Recurrence-Free Survival In Melanoma, Moderna & Merck

January 20, 2026 — 08:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Tuesday reported median five-year follow-up data from the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 study, evaluating intismeran autogene, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, in combination with Merck's Keytruda in patients with high-risk melanoma following complete resection.

The analysis showed that adjuvant treatment with intismeran autogene plus Keytruda continued to demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival, reducing the risk of recurrence or death by 49% compared with Keytruda alone.

"These five-year follow up data are encouraging and we look forward to late-stage data from the INTerpath clinical development program with Moderna, across a range of tumor types where significant unmet needs remain," said Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories.

On Friday, Moderna shares rose 6.31% to $41.84, while Merck shares fell 1.93% to $108.83.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.