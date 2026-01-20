Intismeran Autogene + KEYTRUDA Improves 5-Year Recurrence-Free Survival In Melanoma, Moderna & Merck

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Tuesday reported median five-year follow-up data from the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 study, evaluating intismeran autogene, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, in combination with Merck's Keytruda in patients with high-risk melanoma following complete resection.

The analysis showed that adjuvant treatment with intismeran autogene plus Keytruda continued to demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival, reducing the risk of recurrence or death by 49% compared with Keytruda alone.

"These five-year follow up data are encouraging and we look forward to late-stage data from the INTerpath clinical development program with Moderna, across a range of tumor types where significant unmet needs remain," said Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories.

On Friday, Moderna shares rose 6.31% to $41.84, while Merck shares fell 1.93% to $108.83.

