Intevac sees Q4 EPS (21c)-(19c), consensus (18c)

Sees Q4 revenue $9M-$10.5M, consensus $9.6M. Sees Q4 gross margin 30%-32%. Sees Q4 operating expenses $8.4M-$8.6M. Sees Q4 tax expense $4000,000. Says announcing restructuring. Says 19% headcount reduction worldwide. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
