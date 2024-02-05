Intevac Inc. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Intevac Inc. (IVAC) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$1.8 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$3.2 million, or -$0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Intevac Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.9 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $12.9 million from $11.3 million last year.

Intevac Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$1.8 Mln. vs. -$3.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.07 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $12.9 Mln vs. $11.3 Mln last year.

