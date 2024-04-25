Intevac Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Intevac Inc. (IVAC) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.6 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$3.9 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Intevac Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.7 million or -$0.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to $9.6 million from $11.5 million last year.

Intevac Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$1.6 Mln. vs. -$3.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.06 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.6 Mln vs. $11.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.