Intevac Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intevac Inc. (IVAC):

Earnings: -$2.17 million in Q3 vs. -$1.58 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q3 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intevac Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.17 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.15 per share Revenue: $28.51 million in Q3 vs. $17.92 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.