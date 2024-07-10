News & Insights

Intevac Appoints Cameron McAulay As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), a supplier of thin-film processing systems, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Cameron McAulay as chief financial officer, with effect from July 10.

McAulay will succeed Kevin Soulsby, who has served as interim CFO since August 2023. Soulsby will resume his role as corporate controller.

Previously, McAulay had served as CFO of Transphorm, Inc.

