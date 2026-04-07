Is inTest (INTT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is inTest Corporation (INTT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

inTest Corporation is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 597 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. inTest Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTT's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that INTT has returned about 94.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -6.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that inTest Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Texas Instruments (TXN). The stock has returned 15% year-to-date.

In Texas Instruments' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, inTest Corporation belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

On the other hand, Texas Instruments belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #41.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on inTest Corporation and Texas Instruments as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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inTest Corporation (INTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.