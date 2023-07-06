Intest (INTT) Price Target Increased by 8.00% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Intest (AMEX:INTT) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an increase of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 25.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.33% from the latest reported closing price of 25.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intest. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 25.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTT is 0.17%, an increase of 31.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 6,632K shares. The put/call ratio of INTT is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 562K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 78.37% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 452K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing a decrease of 73.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 448K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing a decrease of 26.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 58.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 375K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 105.71% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 342K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing a decrease of 19.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 61.69% over the last quarter.

Intest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, the company solves difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Its strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing its businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.

