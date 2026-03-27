InTest (INTT) Price Target Increased by 65.62% to 18.02

The average one-year price target for InTest (NYSEAM:INTT) has been revised to $18.02 / share. This is an increase of 65.62% from the prior estimate of $10.88 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.37% from the latest reported closing price of $14.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in InTest. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 44.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTT is 0.13%, an increase of 36.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.26% to 7,218K shares. The put/call ratio of INTT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,555K shares representing 12.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares , representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 521K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 82.50% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 518K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 498K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%.

CM Management holds 418K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 4.00% over the last quarter.

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