InTEST Corporation Renews $10M Stock Repurchase Plan

(RTTNews) - inTEST Corporation (INTT) has renewed its $10 million stock repurchase plan, with $9 million still available. Originally launched in November 2023, the plan allows stock repurchases through November 2024 via open-market transactions, private deals, or a Rule 10b5-1 plan.

CEO Nick Grant emphasized that the renewal reflects confidence in the company's long-term growth and expanding market reach. The repurchase plan serves as a capital management strategy, though the company is not obligated to buy shares and can suspend or discontinue the program at any time. As of October 31, 2024, inTEST had 12.4 million outstanding shares.

INTT closed at $7.79 or 4.06% lower and after market hours closed at $8 or 2.7% higher on the NYSE.

