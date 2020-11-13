inTEST Corporation Just Recorded A 50% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, inTEST Corporation (NYSEMKT:INTT) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.1% to hit US$14m. inTEST also reported a statutory profit of US$0.04, which was an impressive 50% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. AMEX:INTT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

After the latest results, the three analysts covering inTEST are now predicting revenues of US$62.5m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 865% to US$0.20. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$62.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.21 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$7.08, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values inTEST at US$9.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await inTEST shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that inTEST's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that inTEST is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for inTEST going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for inTEST (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.