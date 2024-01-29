InTest Corporation (INTT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, inTest Corporation (INTT) closed at $12.56, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.12%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.6% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of inTest Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 61.76% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $29.3 million, showing a 9.6% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, inTest Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that inTest Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.25, which means inTest Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.