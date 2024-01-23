InTest Corporation (INTT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

inTest Corporation (INTT) closed the most recent trading day at $12.50, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of inTest Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting a 61.76% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.3 million, down 9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, inTest Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, inTest Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.05. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.08 for its industry.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

inTest Corporation (INTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.