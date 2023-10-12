InTest Corporation (INTT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw inTest Corporation (INTT) ending at $14.49, denoting a -1.36% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of inTest Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating a 7.14% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $32.66 million, indicating a 6.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and a revenue of $130 million, representing changes of +11.11% and +11.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. inTest Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, inTest Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.12, so one might conclude that inTest Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

