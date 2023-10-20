InTest Corporation (INTT) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

inTest Corporation (INTT) closed at $13.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.21% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of inTest Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect inTest Corporation to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $32.66 million, indicating a 6.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.10 per share and a revenue of $130 million, demonstrating changes of +11.11% and +11.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. inTest Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, inTest Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.25.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

inTest Corporation (INTT)

