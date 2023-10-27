InTest Corporation (INTT) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

inTest Corporation (INTT) closed the most recent trading day at $12.93, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of inTest Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 3, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.26, reflecting a 7.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $32.66 million, indicating a 6.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.10 per share and a revenue of $130 million, demonstrating changes of +11.11% and +11.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for inTest Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, inTest Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, inTest Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.26.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

