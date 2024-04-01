InTest Corporation (INTT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

inTest Corporation (INTT) closed the most recent trading day at $13.32, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.96% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of inTest Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. inTest Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note inTest Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.38.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

