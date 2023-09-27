InTest Corporation (INTT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

inTest Corporation (INTT) closed the most recent trading day at $14.99, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from inTest Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect inTest Corporation to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.66 million, up 6.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $130 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.11% and +11.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. inTest Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, inTest Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.22.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

