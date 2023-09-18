InTest Corporation (INTT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, inTest Corporation (INTT) closed at $15.13, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.44% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from inTest Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 7.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.66 million, up 6.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $130 million, which would represent changes of +11.11% and +11.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. inTest Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, inTest Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.14, so we one might conclude that inTest Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

