InTest Corporation (INTT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

inTest Corporation (INTT) closed at $21.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from inTest Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect inTest Corporation to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.1 million, up 8.56% from the prior-year quarter.

INTT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $129 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.12% and +10.42%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. inTest Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that inTest Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.23 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.74, which means inTest Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

