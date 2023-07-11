InTest Corporation (INTT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

inTest Corporation (INTT) closed the most recent trading day at $23.64, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from inTest Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect inTest Corporation to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.1 million, up 8.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $129 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.12% and +10.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. inTest Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, inTest Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.95. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.95.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.