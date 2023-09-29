InTest Corporation (INTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

inTest Corporation (INTT) closed the most recent trading day at $15.17, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from inTest Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 7.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.66 million, up 6.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $130 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.11% and +11.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. inTest Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, inTest Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.58, which means inTest Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

