InTest Corporation (INTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

inTest Corporation (INTT) closed the most recent trading day at $15.83, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from inTest Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, inTest Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.66 million, up 6.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $130 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.11% and +11.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. inTest Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, inTest Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.79, which means inTest Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

inTest Corporation (INTT)

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.