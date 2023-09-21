InTest Corporation (INTT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, inTest Corporation (INTT) closed at $14.79, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from inTest Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, inTest Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.66 million, up 6.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $130 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.11% and +11.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. inTest Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, inTest Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.02, so we one might conclude that inTest Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

inTest Corporation (INTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.