InTest Corporation (INTT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw inTest Corporation (INTT) ending at $14.02, denoting a -0.92% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.85% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 6.17% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of inTest Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 7.14% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $32.66 million, indicating a 6.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and a revenue of $130 million, representing changes of +11.11% and +11.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for inTest Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, inTest Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, inTest Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.86. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.33 for its industry.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

inTest Corporation (INTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.