InTest Corporation (INTT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with inTest Corporation (INTT) standing at $14.60, reflecting a -1.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 14.23% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of inTest Corporation in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect inTest Corporation to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $32.66 million, indicating a 6.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

INTT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $130 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.11% and +11.27%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. inTest Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, inTest Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.63.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

inTest Corporation (INTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

