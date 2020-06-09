Intesa's UBI bid faces antitrust hurdles over BPER deal -document

Adds detail, background

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority cannot clear Intesa Sanpaolo's ISP.MI offer for rival UBI UBI.MI for now because of uncertainties over a planned asset sale aimed at solving competition issues, a document showed on Tuesday.

In the document seen by Reuters which summarises the watchdog's preliminary findings on the proposed takeover, the regulator said it had not been able to take into consideration an accord between Intesa and BPER Banca EMII.MI.

Intesa has signed a binding agreement with BPER to sell 400-500 branches and 20 billion euros in assets as it seeks to take over UBI to create the euro zone's seventh-largest banking group.

"The (UBI) transaction can strengthen or create a dominant position for Intesa in numerous markets ... reducing competition ... in a significant and lasting way given the high market share and concentration, with a significant gap versus the second-biggest player in each area," the document said.

Both UBI and Intesa declined to comment.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit Italy, Intesa said it was ready to accept a lower price from BPER to see the deal through.

The regulator said it was not clear exactly which branches BPER would be buying and there were areas not affected by the deal which posed antitrust problems.

Also, the antitrust watchdog flagged the risk Intesa may fail to bring home the BPER deal if it ended up controlling only 50% of UBI's capital plus one share.

Intesa's takeover offer has met resistance from UBI and some of its shareholders, prompting Italy's biggest retail lender to say it would be satisfied with a take-up of 50% plus one share, after initially targeting a 66.7% acceptance.

The ECB on Friday authorised Intesa's acquisition of the smaller stake.

News of the competition watchdog's document was first reported by Il Messaggero daily on Tuesday.

