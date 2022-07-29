Intesa's Q2 profit tops forecast helped by trading gains

Adds details

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI on Friday posted a bigger-than-expected profit for the second quarter helped by trading gains and higher interest income, which offset the hit to net fees from tough markets.

Intesa confirmed its financial targets for the year after net profit for April-June totalled 1.33 billion euros ($1.36 billion), ahead of a 1.03 billion euro analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

Revenues reached 5.35 billion euros, surpassing an average 5.09 billion euro Reuters analyst forecast.

Rising interest rates drove income from the lending business up 5% from a year earlier despite aggressive impaired loan disposals, which had led analysts to anticipate no significant boost from the tighter monetary policy.

Profit was supported also by lower-than-expected loan loss provisions, with Intesa booking 730 million euros in charges in the period, nearly half of which related to Russia and Ukraine.

That contrasts with rival UniCredit CRGI.MI which set aside no money against loan losses in the quarter, helped in part by the release of provisions in Russia.

Italy's top two banks have both been trying to extricate themselves from Russia after it invaded Ukraine, but have both failed so far to find buyers for their local businesses.

($1 = 0.9776 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

