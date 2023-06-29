News & Insights

Intesa's private banking arm strikes Swiss deal with Man Group

June 29, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

By partnering with Man Group, which had $143 billion of assets under management at the end of last year, Asteria will expand its product offering to give its clients alternative and long-only investment strategies powered by technology, it said.

Making use of Man's distribution network across Europe, Asteria will be able to expand the reach of its offering beyond Switzerland with an initial focus on Italy, it said.

The accord is expected to close by the end of the year.

