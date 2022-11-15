Intesa’s payments exit sends awkward message

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Carlo Messina has picked a puzzling moment to get out of Nexi. Italy’s biggest bank by market capitalisation, a key industrial partner to the 11 billion euro payments group, sold its entire 5% stake at 8.7 euros a share late on Monday, or 584 million euros. That’s below the 653 million euros Intesa Sanpaolo paid in 2020 for a stake in Nexi, although the fact the bank revalued the shares every quarter means it is unlikely to book a loss.

Intesa, which sold its retail payments business to Nexi for 1 billion euros and entered a long-term partnership, will remain a key business ally. Yet selling out at a price not far from this year’s low, which in turn triggered a further 10% share slump on Tuesday, sends a conflicting signal. Analysts believe Nexi is worth 12 euros a share, according to average target prices from Refinitiv. Intesa’s hurried sale suggests the stock, which has already lost more than a third of its value this year, may have further to fall. With a recession approaching, getting out now may prove prescient. (By Lisa Jucca)

