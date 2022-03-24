Intesa's 1 billion euro AT1 bond sees 88% foreign take-up

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said foreign investors bought 88% of a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond it issued on Wednesday, reopening the European market for this type of debt which banks can count towards their Tier 1 capital.

Intesa, Italy's biggest bank, had last sold an AT1 bond in August 2020 and the new transaction came at a difficult time for European debt markets where the Ukraine crisis has disrupted issuance.

The bond attracted demand from more than 200 investors, with fund managers accounting for 77% of the total, a spokesman for Intesa said on Thursday.

Demand totalled 2.6 times the amount sold and the yield on the perpetual issue was set at 6.375% - after tightening by a quarter of a percentage point from an initial indication.

Intesa has an option to repay the bond, but this cannot be exercised for the first 6.5 years. Intesa's 2020 AT1 bond was non callable for the first 7.5 years and yielded 5.5% at issuance.

Analysts at Equita SIM calculated the latest issue adds around 30 basis points to Intesa's Tier 1 capital ratio and said it made the bank's capital structure more efficient.

AT1 bonds are capital instruments designed to absorb potential losses.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

