Intesa-UBI deal set to spur further banking M&A - Banco BPM CEO

MILANO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo's ISP.MI takeover of smaller rival UBI is set to spur further banking consolidation in Italy, the head of the country's third-largest bank said on Wednesday.

Banco BPM has said it is open to considering potential tie-ups after Italy's biggest bank merger in years saw Intesa strengthen its position in Banco BPM's own home market in the wealthy north of the country.

"The Intesa-Ubi deal, by creating such a behemoth, has digged such a big gap versus other competitors that it must make us all think about going in that same direction", Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna told the Credit Village business conference in Milan.

He also said Banco BPM may announce the sale of "unlikely to pay" (UTP) loans worth around 1 billion euros together with its third-quarter results if the bank met "a fair price" for the portfolio it has put on the block.

