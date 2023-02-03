Intesa slashes assets to boost capital as profit tops forecast

Adds details

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MIslashed its assets in the fourth quarter to boost its capital buffers in the face of regulatory hits, raising doubts over future profits despite exceeding expectations in the latest period.

Shares lost nearly 4% after the results, reversing a 0.5% gain prior to the release.

Intesa said it would proceed with a second 1.7 billion euro share buyback it had put on hold due to recession risks. It also said it would pay another 1.7 billion euros in cash dividends from 2022 profits, after an interim dividend payout of 1.4 billion.

Its core capital, which it wants to keep above 12%, was projected to be at around 13% at the end of 2023, and rise in subsequent years before any further share buyback, it added.

Rival Italian heavyweight UniCreditCRDI.MI sent its shares soaring 12% when it reported earnings this week, promising to buy back 3.34 billion euros worth of its own shares, in addition to 1.9 billion euro cash dividends.

With earnings boosted like peers by rising interest rates, Intesa posted a fourth quarter profit of 1.07 billion euros ($1.2 billion), well above an 873 million euro estimate in an analysts' poll compiled by Reuters.

