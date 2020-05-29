Intesa should confirm in legal doc that offer still stands -UBI CEO to paper

Adds detail, comments

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI should disclose in a legally binding document that its takeover offer for smaller rival UBI Banca UBI.MI is still valid, UBI CEO Victor Massiah said in a newspaper interview.

Intesa on Feb. 17 announced an all-paper exchange offer for UBI to create the euro zone's seventh-largest banking group, just days before the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

UBI has said the pandemic has triggered a provision generally included in acquisition deals known as a 'material adverse change' (MAC) clause, which gives the buyer the right to walk away.

"We have written to Intesa's board to take a stance (on the MAC clause), but the answer was that they did not think they needed to," Massiah told newspaper La Repubblica in an interview, adding Intesa's chief had said in interviews and comments that the offer still stood but had not done so in a legal document.

"According to our lawyers, the offer may lapse precisely because the bidder has not pronounced itself (on the MAC clause)."

UBI, Italy's fifth-largest bank by assets, said this week its board had decided to start legal action in relation to Intesa's offer as it attempts to fend off the unsolicited bid.

UBI also filed a complaint with Italian market regulator Consob saying Intesa's offer should no longer be considered valid because the MAC clause applied, meaning the bid was not irrevocable as it should be.

Asked about alternatives to the offer, Massiah said UBI could continue on a standalone basis or via other moves which it had not been able to pursue in recent months even in a preliminary manner given the crisis.

He said he was not aware of any interest by heavyweight UniCredit CRDI.MI to take a stake in the bank.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Jason Neely)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.