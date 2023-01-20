Intesa shares down 2% on report he would shed assets to address ECB concerns

MILANO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo fell by 2% on Friday after Bloomberg reported Italy's biggest bank was working to cut 20 billion euros in risk-weighted assets to address supervisory remarks on inadequate risk models.

The Italian press reported on Thursday the European Central Bank has taken issue with the risk models of several Italian banks, asking to increase risk weights on loans in a move which threatens to wipe up to 50 basis points off banks' core capital ratios.

Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

