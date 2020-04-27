Intesa shareholders back share issue for UBI deal

Shareholders in Intesa Sanpaolo on Monday approved issuing new shares to support plans by Italy's biggest retail bank to take over smaller rival UBI Banca.

Shortly before the COVID-19 contagion emerged in Italy in February, Intesa announced a surprise all-share offer for UBI, to create the euro zone's seventh-largest banking group with a focus on asset management and insurance.

Intesa, whose annual general meeting was held behind closed doors due to the pandemic, said shareholders accounting for 52.3% of the company's capital attended the meeting through a single representative.

Shareholders approved the new share issue with 98% of votes, while 99% voted in favour of using 2019 profits to boost the bank's capital reserves.

