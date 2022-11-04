Intesa sees 2022 profit at top of range after cutting Russia risks

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI on Friday said its 2022 profit would be at the upper end of the range it had previously provided, after posting stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and sharply cutting exposure to Russia in the period.

Net income at Italy's biggest bank totalled 930 million euros ($911 million) in July-September, down 5% from a year earlier, due in part to weaker fees, but significantly above a forecast of 829 million euros from a Reuters poll of analysts.

With a business model strongly geared towards asset management and insurance, Intesa's net fees declined 7% annually amid the current financial market turmoil.

But rising interest rates drove profits the bank makes from the gap between lending and deposit rates up by 19% year-on-year.

Revenues totalled 5 billion euros, marginally ahead of expectations, and net profit also benefited from lower than expected loan-loss provisions.

Higher official interest rates have played a key role in helping major Europeanbanks beat expectations in the third quarter.

Intesa said 2022 net profit would be above 4 billion euros, a level it had previously indicated as the top end of a range.

The bank had said in August profit would be above 3 billion euros if it had to raise provisions against losses on its Russian and Ukrainian assets.

Together with domestic rival UniCredit CRDI.MI, Intesa is among European banks most exposed to Russia and analysts welcomed a 2.3 billion euro reduction in its Russian exposure, representing around 65% of that business in the quarter.

"That appears to have been achieved at relatively low cost (Russia provisions 196 million euros in the quarter) and substantially reduces tail risk going forward," Jefferies analysts said.

Both UniCredit CRDI.MI and Intesa have failed to extricate themselves from Russia due to international sanctions reducing the range of possible buyers.

"We can now be considered a bank with zero exposure towards Russia: we'll keep working to cut our limited residual exposure," CEO Carlo Messina said.

Intesa, which has made of a generous dividend policy its trademark and on Friday confirmed its 70% payout ratio, said its board had approved paying interim dividends worth 1.4 billion euros on its 2022 earnings - above an earlier indication of "at least 1.1 billion euros".

At 12.4% at the end of September from 12.5% three months before, core capital in the period edged fractionally closer to the 12% minimum threshold set by the bank.($1 = 1.0205 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Keith Weir and Jane Merriman)

